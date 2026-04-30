One dead, one injured in Baku cancer centre blast

One dead, one injured in Baku cancer centre blast

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One person has been killed and another injured in an explosion at the National Oncology Centre in Baku.

The incident took place in one of the offices at the facility in the Yasamal district of the Azerbaijani capital, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The victim, identified as patient Mubariz Aliyev, died at the scene, while a doctor was injured in the blast.

Law enforcement officers have been deployed to the site, and an investigation is under way.

News.Az