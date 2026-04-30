Bulgaria hosts hybrid discussions on WUF13 preparations

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On April 30, a hybrid event was held in Bulgaria focusing on preparations for the upcoming 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku.

The event brought together representatives of Bulgarian municipalities, diplomats, academics, and experts from various countries, including Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In his remarks, Elmar Mammadov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Bulgaria, hailed the existing relations between Baku and Sofia, as well as the development of bilateral academic ties. Highlighting Baku’s hosting of WUF13, the diplomat described the upcoming discussions as crucial for advancing the global urban agenda, noting that the approaches applied in Azerbaijan align with key urban planning principles addressed on international platforms.

Other speakers included Gulshan Rzayeva, WUF13 Deputy National Coordinator; Hamza Berrouane, WUF13 Global Advocacy Officer; as well as members of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) and the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction.

The discussions emphasized the importance of urbanization based on the principles of inclusivity, sustainable development, and a human-centered approach.

News.Az