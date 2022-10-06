Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Caspian region countries increased by more than 45%

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Caspian region countries increased by more than 45%

The 2nd Caspian Economic Forum started its activity in Moscow, Russia, on October 6, News.az reports.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, First Vice-President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Mohber, Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mihail Mişustin, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan Khojamurad Geldimuradov attended the Forum.

Prime Minister Ali Asdov delivering a speech at the Forum said that cooperation with the Caspian sea countries has a special place in Azerbaijan's foreign policy strategy.

"It is very nice that as the pandemic weakens, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Caspian littoral countries has also returned to the growth trajectory," said A.Asadov and added that during 8 months of 2022, Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Caspian region countries increased by 45%.

