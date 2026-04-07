Iran urges Saudi Arabia, UAE to deny US military use of airspace, territory

In two separate letters addressed to UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the President of the Security Council on Monday, Iran’s UN Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani detailed multiple instances of US warplanes allegedly operating from or transiting through Saudi and Emirati airspace to carry out bombing raids on Iranian targets, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

According to the letters, the incidents occurred primarily on 23, 24 and 28 March 2026.

In his letter concerning Saudi Arabia, Iravani listed more than a dozen alleged incidents, including a US F-16SV fighter jet conducting bombing raids on Iranian targets, as well as F-35 and F-15E aircraft carrying out additional strikes.

A separate letter detailed similar activity allegedly originating from the United Arab Emirates, including a US U-2S reconnaissance aircraft operating over Emirati airspace on 23 March.

“In light of the international responsibility of States arising from placing their territory at the disposal of others for the commission of acts of aggression,” Iravani wrote, Iran “expresses its strong and unequivocal objection” to the actions and “strictly calls upon” both Saudi Arabia and the UAE to observe good neighbourly relations and prevent further use of their territory against Iran.

The ambassador emphasised that while Iran remains committed to respecting the sovereignty of both nations, it “reserves its inherent right to take all necessary and appropriate measures, including the exercise of its right of self-defence, to safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence.”