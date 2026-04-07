Celebs Mustafa Ceceli, Bengü, Melek Mosso, Simge Sağın detained

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A new wave of detentions has been carried out in Istanbul as part of an ongoing drug-related investigation involving several well-known public figures. Authorities confirmed that multiple celebrities were taken into custody on Tuesday morning in a coordinated operation.

According to official statements, the investigation is being conducted by the Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office in coordination with Istanbul’s Gendarmerie Narcotics Department. The case concerns allegations related to the purchase, possession, use, or supply of controlled substances, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Those detained as part of the operation include prominent figures from Turkiye’s music and entertainment industry:

Simge Sağın

İbrahim Çelikkol

Melek Mosso

Mustafa Ceceli

Bengü

Ersay Üner

İlkay Şencan

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In total, nine individuals were subject to detention orders as part of the coordinated operation.

The Beykoz Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office stated that the investigation is based on collected evidence, incoming tips, and intelligence information. Officials said search and seizure operations were carried out simultaneously at multiple locations after court authorization.

The statement emphasized that the inquiry is focused on allegations involving “use, purchase, acceptance, possession, or supply of narcotic or stimulant substances,” and that the process is being conducted carefully and under judicial supervision.

Following the operation, a representative for Simge Sağın issued a statement addressing the situation. The representative said that a search was conducted at the singer’s residence but no illegal substances were found.

The statement also noted that Sağın is cooperating with authorities and participating in the legal process. It added that she only uses prescribed medication under medical supervision and denies any involvement in illegal substance use.

Authorities have confirmed that the investigation remains ongoing and that further legal evaluation will be carried out based on evidence gathered during the operation.

No additional official comments have been released regarding possible next steps in the case.

News.Az