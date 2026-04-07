Saudi Arabia reopens King Fahd Causeway after temporary closure

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The King Fahd Causeway has reopened to traffic on Tuesday afternoon, following a brief closure implemented as a precautionary measure amid heightened regional security alerts.

The 25-kilometre series of bridges, which serves as the primary land link between Saudi Arabia and the island nation of Bahrain, resumed operations after authorities concluded a safety assessment, News.Az reports, citing Gulf News.

The General Authority for King Fahd Causeway confirmed the reopening in a brief update, stating that the flow of vehicles had returned to normal.

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The suspension of movement earlier in the day followed the issuance of several security warnings in the area. At the time, the Authority had notified travellers that vehicle transit was being halted "as a precautionary measure" to ensure the safety of all commuters.

News.Az