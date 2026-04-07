Iran’s Khorramabad airport hit in US-Israeli air strikes
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State media in Iran reports that Khorramabad airport in western Iran has been struck in what Iranian outlets describe as a joint US-Israeli air strike amid ongoing military operations in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.
Local authorities are currently assessing the extent of the damage to the airport infrastructure and surrounding areas.
By Aysel Mammadzada