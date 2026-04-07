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In response to recent strikes, the Russian military launched a wave of attacks on defense plants and energy facilities across the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odessa regions.

Russian military units have launched a series of strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure and rear positions in response to recent attacks, News.Az reports, citing 1TV. Explosions were reported in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Sumy, and Odessa regions, where strikes targeted defense manufacturing plants, supporting energy facilities, and military arsenals.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, Russian tank crews engaged and destroyed fortified positions along with electronic warfare (EW) stations. Following the neutralization of these systems, reconnaissance units identified a movement of Ukrainian hardware and reinforcements intended for a counterattack. After coordinates were relayed to artillery teams, "Msta" units engaged the targets, resulting in the reported destruction of the hardware and personnel.

News.Az