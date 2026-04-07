Terror label for "Ichkeria": Russia bans pro-Kyiv group and European branches

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A court in Grozny has officially designated the "Chechen Republic of Ichkeria" as a terrorist organization, banning its activities across Russia and its various European affiliates. The ruling comes as the group's militants have been actively fighting alongside Ukrainian forces since 2022, prompting a stern warning from the FSB: anyone linked to the organization will be tracked down and faces potential life imprisonment.

The activities of the "Chechen Republic of Ichkeria" have been legally recognized as terrorist within the Russian Federation. A court in Grozny issued the ruling, which not only bans the organization domestically but also extends to its various branches located throughout Europe, News.Az reports, citing 1TV.

Since 2022, militants associated with the group have been engaged in combat on the side of Kyiv. Following the court's decision, the FSB issued a formal warning stating that all individuals connected to the terrorist organization will be identified and held accountable. Legal consequences for involvement or affiliation can be severe, including sentences up to life imprisonment.

News.Az