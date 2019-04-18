Azercell presents new solution within the confines of its digitalization strategy

+ ↺ − 16 px

With Azercell’s new project, mobile numbers are no more tied to sim-package

“Azercell Telecom” LLC, the leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, has introduced another innovative solution within the confines of its digitalization strategy. Thus, with the launch of the new project, the attachment of cell numbers to sim-packages has been eliminated. Starting from April 16, Customer Services and Front Offices of Azercell, as well as dealer and distributor network can realize the sales of numbers via centralized online base www.azercellim.com.

Notably, any individual who wishes to obtain Azercell number, can find the digit combination of their preference from the search section. All combinations meeting the search criteria will be offered.

As a result of the new project allowing for realization of online sales of the cell numbers, centralized base with over 1 million numbers has become more accessible for all dealers and distributors. Another important feature is that number base at the site is updated regularly.

New project helps for cost reduction in number packaging, growth in number sales and development of transparent and digital business infrastructure.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

News.Az

News.Az