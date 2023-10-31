Azerbaijan's Azercosmos and Türkiye's Türksat ink new agreement
The Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) and the Turkish communications satellite operator Türksat have signed a new agreement, News.az reports.
Under the agreement, the satellite operator Türksat will use the frequencies of the Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite in projects related to the transmission of satellite data in the African region.