Azerbaijan's Azercosmos and Türkiye's Türksat ink new agreement

The Azerbaijan Space Agency (Azercosmos) and the Turkish communications satellite operator Türksat have signed a new agreement, News.az reports.

Under the agreement, the satellite operator Türksat will use the frequencies of the Azerspace-2 telecommunications satellite in projects related to the transmission of satellite data in the African region.


