AZN 22.3M allocated for construction of Goranboy Central Hospital

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on additional measures on construction of Goranboy Central Hospital.

APA reports that AZN 22.35 million was allocated from state budget for 2018 to the Ministry of Health for completion of construction of Goranboy Central Hospital.

Ministry of Finance is to provide financing. 

