Azure and AWS face over 180,000 outage reports

+ ↺ − 16 px

More than 180,000 reports of outages on Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS) were filed on Downdetector, the crowd-sourced online monitoring service from Ookla.

An Ookla spokesperson said that over 131,000 of the reports concerned Azure, while more than 54,000 were about AWS, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Amazon, however, stated that claims of an AWS outage are incorrect and that the platform is functioning normally.

Ookla emphasizes that its data is drawn from user reports, including social media posts, and should be considered an unofficial “early warning system.”

News.Az