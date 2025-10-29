Thousands report Microsoft outages; AWS denies disruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

Thousands of users reported issues with Microsoft and Amazon Web Services on Wednesday, just days after a widespread outage disrupted platforms across the internet.

Monitoring site Downdetector showed a spike of about 20,000 users reporting problems with Microsoft's Azure and 365, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“We are investigating an issue with the Azure Portal where customers may be experiencing issues accessing the portal,” Azure said on its status page.

Users may be unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin centre and face delays when accessing other services, it said on its status page. Users are also facing issues with add-ins and network connectivity in Outlook.

Downdetector also showed more than 6,000 people reporting issues with Amazon Web Services, but the tech giant said its systems were functioning properly.

“AWS is operating normally. The only resource on the internet that provides accurate data on the availability of our services is the AWS Health Dashboard," an AWS representative told The National.

Last week, a large AWS outage caused havoc across the internet.

News.Az