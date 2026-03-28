Bahrain sounds sirens, urges people to shelter

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Authorities in Bahrain have sounded emergency sirens and urged residents to seek shelter, according to an official statement.

The Bahrain Interior Ministry called on citizens and residents to remain calm and move to the nearest safe location after the alert was issued, News.Az reports.

“The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place,” the ministry said in a post on X.

The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place . — Ministry of Interior (@moi_bahrain) March 28, 2026

News.Az