Baidu expands Robotaxi service to Switzerland with PostBus partnership

Chinese tech giant Baidu (9888.HK) announced a partnership with Switzerland’s PostBus on Wednesday to launch its Apollo Go autonomous vehicle service in the country, marking a major step in its global self-driving expansion.

The pilot program will begin testing in December 2025, with full operations expected by the first quarter of 2027. The service will initially cover eastern Switzerland, including the cantons of St. Gallen, Appenzell Ausserrhoden, and Appenzell Innerrhoden, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This move follows Baidu’s August deal with Lyft to deploy robotaxis across Europe and a partnership with Uber to launch thousands of autonomous vehicles in international markets.

Baidu currently operates a fully driverless fleet of over 1,000 vehicles in 16 cities worldwide, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong. The company has increasingly focused on AI and autonomous driving as its traditional search engine revenue slows amid economic challenges in China.

