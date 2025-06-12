Baku and Ankara explore deeper economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with a delegation of Turkish business representatives led by Ercan Turan, the Governor of Iğdır Province.

The meeting highlighted the growing development of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations, which are based on mutual respect, friendship, and brotherhood, News.Az reports.

The sides noted that the Shusha Declaration, signed by the heads of state, has encouraged and further strengthened bilateral ties between the two countries.

Minister Jabbarov spoke about the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan, the opportunities created for investors, and the potential for business development in the liberated territories.

The parties discussed opportunities to strengthen cooperation between business communities and to implement joint initiatives.

News.Az