Baku comments on Armenian President's congratulatory message to separatist regime in occupied Karabakh

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev has commented on the congratulatory message of the Armenian President to the separatist regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

"Armenian President's congratulation of the Armenian terrorist organization ASALA and the international terrorist Monte Melkonian, who had been involved in terrorist attacks against innocent people, proves the true nature of the Armenian government and the aggressive separatist movement that began in the late 1980s in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan. The Armenian leadership, which started operating together with terrorist Monte Melkonyan as a desert commander, and is still not distanced from this thinking, presents the results of terrorism, military occupation, bloody ethnic cleansing, war crimes and crimes against humanity against Azerbaijan as their success," the spokesman said

He said that instead of deceiving themselves and the Armenian people, Armenia's military dictatorship should admit that the aggressive Armenian separatism and the military occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, which began in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, have conditioned Armenia's current strategic failure.

"So that,

- The temporary and tactical occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia has left it out of regional projects and depletes its political, military, economic, social and demographic resources, conditioning Armenia's geopolitical and geoeconomic isolation and strategic defeat. Like a sovereign state, Armenia has seriously questioned its own existence;

- Except for Armenia, the entire international community recognizes and supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders. This position was determined by the resolutions of the UN Security Council, the resolutions of the OSCE, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Council of Europe, the European Union, NATO, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations, as well as on the basis of bilateral statements and bilateral documents of other states;

- Armenian attempts to transfer the military occupation of Azerbaijani lands to the political plane and legitimize occupation under pretense of self-determination have failed. The international community has not recognized and will never recognize the consequences of Armenia's military occupation of Azerbaijani lands by using force;

- The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the whole international community consider the existing status quo based on occupation as unacceptable and inadmissible and requiring change. Changing the status quo, first of all, involves the elimination of the occupation fact;

- The political-legal foundations of the staged settlement of the conflict are known to the international community. They are based on the norms and principles of international law, the UN Security Council resolutions, the withdrawal of the Armenian troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan based on the Helsinki Final Act, ensuring territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan, the protection of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons, the return of the Azerbaijani community of Karabakh to their native lands and ensuring peaceful coexistence of Armenian and Azerbaijani communities of Nagorno-Karabakh within the borders of Azerbaijan;

- Armenian aggression, occupation and ethnic cleansing policy against Azerbaijan, as well as terrorism, military and inhumane crimes committed by Armenians at the state level in Armenia and occupied Azerbaijani territories, have proven Armenian lies and profoundly undermined the moral supports and image of Armenia as a state on the international arena.

The international public opinion has formed a clear idea of ​​Armenia's aggressive policy and Armenian lies.

- The sooner the Armenian leadership realizes this reality and puts an end to occupation of Azerbaijani territories, the sooner the peace and stability in the region will strengthen and the sooner the Armenian population will benefit from opportunities offered by regional cooperation," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

