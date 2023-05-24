Baku Energy Week to gather more than 300 companies from 37 countries

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Baku Energy Week will be held from May 31 to June 3 in the Azerbaijani capital, combining three prestigious events under one brand, News.Az reports.

The 28th International Caspian Oil&Gas Exhibition, the 11th Caspian International Energy and Green Energy Caspian Power Exhibition and the 28th Baku Energy Forum will be held within the framework of the Baku Energy Week.

A total of 326 companies from more than 37 countries have confirmed their participation in the events. Besides Azerbaijan, the US, Germany, Austria, Belarus, the UAE, Bulgaria, Great Britain, Vietnam, China, Algeria, Philippines, Finland, France, Georgia, Spain, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Italy, Canada, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Uzbekistan, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand, Türkiye and Japan will be represented at the event.

It is planned to discuss oil and gas projects of the Caspian region and issues of regional energy security within the framework of the event.

Among the main topics of the exhibition are the development of oil and gas fields, production and transportation of oil and gas, provision of pipeline safety systems, oil and gas processing, construction and installation work in the energy sector, innovative technologies, financial and legal services, chemical industry.

News.Az