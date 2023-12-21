Baku hosts Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijan-Türkiye Investment Forum dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye kicked off in Baku.

The event is co-organized by the Export and Investment Promotion Agency - AZPROMO and the Public Union of Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists (TUİB) with the support of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, Finance Office of the Presidency of Türkiye and Ministry of Trade of Türkiye.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat and President of the Finance Office of Türkiye Goksel Ashan are participating in the forum.

The event aims to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries, making important contributions to regional development. The forum focuses on the strategic issues related to the expansion of economic cooperation, steps to be taken to build strong economic relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as potential investment opportunities.

News.Az