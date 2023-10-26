Baku hosts Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge 2023

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Critical Infrastructure Defense Challenge 2023 (CIDC-2023) event officially kicked off in Baku on Thursday.

The two-day event was co-organized by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and the State Security Service, News.az reports.

14 local and 27 foreign companies, 5 state institutions, and 8 startups are represented at CIDC-2023, which brings together more than 1,700 guests. Head of the State Security Service Ali Naghiyev, Chairman of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Taleh Kazimov and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan Ulvi Mehdiyev are also among the participants.

Within the framework of the event, for the first time in Azerbaijan, the "Cyber War" competition will be held in order to develop the ability to protect critical information systems from cyber-attacks and manage information systems during crises.

News.Az