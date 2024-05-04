Baku hosts opening ceremony of European Cup in Rhythmic Gymnastics

An opening ceremony of the European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup competitions has today been held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, News.Az reports.

The event first featured presentation of the participating countries and their flags.

Addressing the ceremony, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov hailed conditions created in Azerbaijan for the high-level organization of this prestigious competition.

The European Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup will welcome 160 gymnasts from 37 countries.

Azerbaijan’s hopes are pinned on Zohra Aghamirova and Kamilla Seyidzade in individual competitions, and a team consisting of Gullu Aghalarzade, Kamilla Aliyeva, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina, Leman Alimuradova, and Zeynab Hummatova in group movements.

The competition will run until May 5.

News.Az