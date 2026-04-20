Nahid Rana shines as Bangladesh bowl out New Zealand

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Pace bowler Nahid Rana delivered an outstanding performance, claiming figures of 5-32 as Bangladesh bowled out New Zealand for 198 in the second one-day international on Monday in Dhaka, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Opening batter Nick Kelly top-scored with 83, but New Zealand — who currently lead the three-match series 1-0 — were unable to bat through their full allocation, being dismissed in 48.4 overs after opting to bat first.

The 23-year-old Rana bowled in four separate spells and made an immediate impact in each, striking in the first over of every new spell to secure his second five-wicket haul in ODI cricket.

Left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam provided valuable support, finishing with figures of 2-32 from his full quota of 10 overs, which included the crucial wicket of Kelly.

Soumya Sarkar and Taskin Ahmed contributed with one wicket each among the fast bowlers, while leg-spinner Rishad Hossain also picked up a wicket.

New Zealand’s innings relied heavily on Kelly, who held the batting together almost single-handedly with his maiden ODI half-century.

His innings featured 14 boundaries, showcasing his dominance despite limited support from the rest of the lineup.

No other New Zealand batter managed to reach 20 runs, with Muhammad Abbas being the second-highest scorer with 19.

Shoriful laid the foundation early with an impressive opening spell, conceding just 17 runs in six overs while delivering 29 dot balls, putting the visiting side under immediate pressure.

Rana then intensified the squeeze, taking two wickets in his opening spell of five overs to further tighten Bangladesh’s grip on the match.

News.Az