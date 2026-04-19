Bayern Munich win Bundesliga title with victory against VfB Stuttgart

Treble-chasing Bayern Munich secured their 35th German league title on Sunday after beating VfB Stuttgart 4-2 to open up an unassailable lead with four games to play.

Sunday's result sent ​Bayern 15 points clear of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

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The Bavarians, who face Bayer Leverkusen in ‌the German Cup semi-final next week before taking on Paris St Germain in their Champions League semi-final on April 28, were a goal down before scoring four times to quickly turn the game around.

"It's been a fantastic season for us," ​said Bundesliga leading scorer Harry Kane, who was also on target on Sunday.

"To finish the ​league off in the way we have with the goals we scored... credit to the lads... ⁠we still have a lot to play for... but all the hard work, this makes it ​all worth it."

Bayern have been dominant once more in the Bundesliga this season, shattering the all-time league record ​for goals scored in one campaign (101), having already netted 109 times with four matches remaining.

Kane, who is leading the scorers list with 32 strikes, will need to score nine times in the remaining games if he is to equal ​Robert Lewandowski's record of 41 goals in a Bundesliga season.