Knicks edge Hawks in tight playoff opener at Madison Square Garden

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The New York Knicks held a narrow lead over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their NBA playoff first-round series, as a closely contested encounter unfolded at Madison Square Garden.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with an impressive scoring display, helping the home side establish an early advantage. New York finished the first quarter ahead and maintained a slim edge into halftime, with the score standing at 57–55, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The Hawks, however, remained within striking distance throughout. CJ McCollum spearheaded Atlanta’s response, keeping the game competitive with efficient shooting and key late points before the break.

The game opened at a high tempo, with both teams trading three-pointers and aggressive offensive plays. The Knicks pulled ahead in the first quarter, but Atlanta responded in the second, closing the gap and ensuring a tense contest heading into the second half.

The matchup marks the start of the 2026 NBA playoffs, with the Knicks entering as the higher seed and favourites to progress. Despite this, the Hawks have shown resilience, continuing their strong late-season form and pushing New York throughout the opening stages of the game.

With both sides demonstrating offensive firepower and defensive adjustments, the outcome of Game 1 remained finely balanced as the contest moved deeper into the second half.

News.Az