Spectator dies in Argentina Rally Sudamericano crash - VIDEO

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A spectator was killed and two others were injured following a crash during the Rally Sudamericano in Argentina on Sunday, according to the governing International Automobile Federation (FIA), News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Video footage of the incident showed the competing vehicle clipping an embankment before rolling into the designated spectator zone.

⚡3 injured after a serious crash at the Córdoba Rally in Argentina today pic.twitter.com/gWn6Z1odpe — News.Az (@news_az) April 20, 2026

Media reports indicated that driver Didier Arias and co-driver Hector Nunez escaped the crash without serious injuries.

In a statement, the FIA said: “The FIA is deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred today during Round 2 of the FIA CODASUR Rally Championship at Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero, in which one spectator lost their life and two others were injured.”

The FIA also confirmed it will offer full support to the event organisers of Rally Sudamericano Mina Clavero, the Automóvil Club Argentino (ACA), CODASUR, and the relevant local authorities as they conduct an investigation into the incident.

The fatal crash occurred one day after racing driver Juha Miettinen died and six others were injured in a separate accident during the ADAC 24h Nürburgring qualifiers.

News.Az