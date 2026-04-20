A.J. Brown ‘likely’ to be traded to Patriots after June 1

A.J. Brown ‘likely’ to be traded to Patriots after June 1

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It appears that the Philadelphia Eagles may finally be preparing to move on from star wide receiver A.J. Brown, with reports indicating a potential blockbuster deal involving the New England Patriots.

Brown is “likely” to be traded to the Patriots once the calendar turns to June 1, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The report notes that after that date, his contract becomes significantly easier to move due to salary cap adjustments.

Both the Eagles and Patriots have reportedly shown interest in completing a deal for Brown, whose cap hit drops from approximately $40 million to under $20 million if he is traded after June 1.

It remains unclear exactly what compensation Philadelphia would receive in return for the 28-year-old receiver, although it was previously suggested that a first-round draft pick could be part of the package.

The Eagles are believed to place high value on draft capital from the 2027 and 2028 NFL Drafts, which is considered even more appealing to the franchise than selections in this year’s draft.

While other teams could still enter the race for Brown, the report suggests that once negotiations between the Patriots and Eagles resume, a deal would “probably” be reached.

News.Az