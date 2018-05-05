Baku hosts Sailing Regatta-2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

A regatta of sailing yachts, Baku Sailing Regatta-2018, commemorating the 95th anniversary of national leader Heydar Aliyev is starting in Azerbaijan`s capital, AzVision reports.

The event is co-organized by Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC and Azerbaijan Sailing Federation.

The winners of Baku Sailing Regatta-2018, where 40 yachtsmen will be competing, will be determined by local and international judges.

The event will also feature various entertainment programs, games and quizzes, as well as an outdoor exhibition in the National Seaside Park, where residents and guests of the capital will have an excellent opportunity to get acquainted with interesting exhibits on marine topics.

