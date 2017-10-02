Baku launches WBC Convention with participation of famous boxers

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of the 55th World Boxing Council (WBC) Convention was held in Baku.

Report informs that representatives of 164 member countries attended the event.

The Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov, President of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation (ABF) Kamaladdin Heydarov, Chairman of committee on youth and sports Fuad Muradov, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, the Head of the European Boxing Union Bob Logist, boxing stars - Evander Holyfield, Vitali Klitschko, Bernard Hopkins , Naseem Hamed, Carlos Zarate, Kostya Tszyu, Yuri Arbachakov, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and others are among the participants.

Welcoming the guests, Rahimov said that the heart of boxing will be beating in Azerbaijan in the next four days. The minister noted that this sport has also developed in Azerbaijan: “Famous boxers will perform here. We are convinced that the Convention, which started its work today, will make decisions that will further boost the development of boxing. Azerbaijan despite 25 years of independence has achieved quite high results. In 2016, we have won 18 medals at Rio Olympics 2016. All this is the result of attention and great care of President Ilham Aliyev."

Rahimov said that he is very proud that Azerbaijani boxer Magomedrasul Majidov has become a three-time world champion recently, adding that such achievements would give impetus to the development of boxing in the country.

Famous former Ukrainian boxer Vitali Klitschko thanked President Ilham Aliyev for organizing the WBC 55th convention in Azerbaijan: “We have meeting last year where we spoke about the WBC Convention in Baku .I also thank Azerbaijan's Youth and Sports Minister Azad Rahimov. As a politician and sportsman, I see a spectacular sports infrastructure in Azerbaijan. I am thankful for friendly attitude. We will see WBC professionals in Azerbaijan.

"I would also like to deliver greetings of my brother Wladimir. In fact, he was supposed to be here. However, he could not come up due to his lecture in Switzerland right now.The next convention will be in Kiev, Ukraine. I invite all of you."

Later, Evander Holyfield announced the official opening of the event.

On the first day of the four-day board meeting, closed meetings of the Standing Committee and the Judicial Council will take place.

The African Boxing Association, the East and Pacific Boxing Federation and the Asian Boxing Council will also held meetings as part of the WBC Convention.

News.Az

