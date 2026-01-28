Baku State University, Indonesian UMN sign partnership

The agreement aims to advance academic cooperation through joint initiatives designed to modernize teaching and learning processes across faculties, institutes, and colleges in line with international standards. It also includes the organization of conferences, exhibitions, seminars, symposia, short-term courses, and professional training programs, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

In addition, the memorandum promotes joint scientific publications, the development of shared academic programs, and opportunities for training. A key focus of the partnership is the mutual exchange of academic and administrative staff, encouraging knowledge-sharing and cross-cultural academic engagement.

This collaboration reflects BSU’s ongoing efforts to expand its global academic network and strengthen international partnerships in education and research.