Telegram founder Durov reveals he was targeted in 2018 poisoning attempt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Telegram founder Pavel Durov told US journalist Lex Fridman that he was the target of a poisoning attempt in the spring of 2018.

According to Durov, at that time, the app's team was working to raise funds for the TON blockchain platform, while several countries were seeking to block Telegram, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"I came back home, opened the door of my townhouse, the place I rented. I had this weird neighbor, and he left something for me there around the door. And one hour after, when I was already in my bed, so I was living alone, I felt very bad," Durov revealed.

According to him, at that point he felt a sharp pain, and his body began to malfunction: "First, the eyesight and hearing, then I had difficulty breathing, everything accompanied by very acute pain. One thing I was certain about is - this is it."

The next day, Durov woke up on the floor and was unable to get up due to weakness. "I couldn't walk for two weeks after. I stayed at my place, and I decided not to tell most of my team about it, because, you know, I didn't want them to worry. But it was tough," Durov recognized.

News.Az