Baku to host 2023 FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup - AGF Trophy will be held in capital Baku, Azerbaijan, on April 21-23, 2023, News.Az reports.

The event will bring together the world`s strongest rhythmic gymnasts from 44 countries, who will perform in individual and group disciplines,

During the three-day competition, gymnasts will compete in the all-around and apparatus finals.

Traditionally, AGF Trophy Cup will be presented to the gymnast and team in group exercises who received the highest execution score from the judges at the World Cup.

This will be the 10th Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup held in Azerbaijan so far. Earlier, Baku hosted the World Championships in 2005 and 2019.

