Baku to host first international Cyber Security Week

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies will host the first International Cyber Security Week in Baku, AzerTag reports.

To be organized on March 11-15, the event aims to boost the national cybersecurity capacity-building and increase awareness in the field of cybersecurity.

The week will feature a series of events, including a national research workshop, Regional Internet Governance Forum, Hackathon competition, and a cybersecurity solutions workshop.

