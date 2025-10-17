Bangladesh parties sign historic reform charter

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bangladesh's "July Charter" for state reform, which was drafted following last year's deadly student-led uprising, has received support from the majority of political parties.

The charter seeks to reshape the country's politics and institutions and give constitutional recognition to the 2024 uprising that forced Sheikh Hasina, a long-time prime minister, to flee to India, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Muhammad Yunus, the head of Bangladesh's interim government, said on Friday that the signing of the charter marked a major step toward restoring political order and preparing for national elections scheduled for February 2026.

"It's the birth of a new Bangladesh," Yunus said at the ceremony.

News.Az