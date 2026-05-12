Azerbaijani servicemen injured in mine blast

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Two Azerbaijani servicemen were injured in a mine explosion in the Kalbajar region, according to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, servicemen Huseynov Mahammad Alibaba and Gaflanov Kamil Jamil sustained injuries on May 11 while performing their service duties in the territory of the Kalbajar district, News.az reports.

The injured servicemen were immediately provided with first medical aid. Their condition is reported to be stable, and they are currently undergoing treatment at a military medical facility.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

News.Az