Fire breaks out on offshore oil platform off California coast

Fire breaks out on offshore oil platform off California coast

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More than two dozen workers were evacuated after a fire broke out Monday on an offshore oil platform off the coast of the U.S. state of California.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, the incident occurred on Platform HABITAT located about 7.5 nautical miles off Santa Barbara in Southern California, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

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The Coast Guard, Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol, as well as city and county fire departments responded to the blaze.

“All 26 crew evacuated safely. A 1000 yard safety zone is in effect around the platform,” the Coast Guard said in a statement on X.

Local media reported that two minor injuries were recorded, though neither required advanced medical treatment.

News.Az