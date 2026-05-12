Tehran rejects compromise on uranium enrichment amid nuclear tensions

The spokesman described uranium enrichment as a sovereign right that Iran will not compromise on, adding that any external attempts to impose restrictions on the program are categorically rejected, News.Az reports, citing Voice of Emirates.

He said the Iranian parliament supports continuing the country’s nuclear program within what Tehran considers a peaceful framework and stressed that Iran would not accept conditions affecting its nuclear capabilities or technological development.

According to the statement, Iranian officials view Western pressure and sanctions as unjustified and warned that Tehran’s response to efforts aimed at limiting its nuclear activities would remain “firm and clear.”

The remarks come amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Western countries over enrichment levels, international monitoring mechanisms and stalled diplomatic efforts to revive the nuclear agreement.

International parties have expressed concern that continued disagreements could lead to further escalation in the region, while calls for renewed negotiations and diplomatic solutions continue to grow.

Observers say the latest statements reflect an increasingly hardline Iranian position on the nuclear issue, particularly as economic pressure and sanctions remain in place and prospects for a near-term settlement appear limited.

Iran continues to insist that its nuclear program falls within what it considers its legitimate rights under previously signed international agreements.