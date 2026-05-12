Pakistan says Islamabad likely venue for future US-Iran talks

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Islamabad is highly likely to host future talks between the United States and Iran as Pakistan’s mediation efforts are viewed positively by both sides, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Russia Faisal Niaz Tirmizi said in an interview with TASS.

The diplomat said both the Iranian and US leaderships had expressed willingness to hold negotiations and potentially reach an agreement in Islamabad.

“Pakistan would be very pleased to host both delegations. Islamabad will most likely serve as the venue because both countries consider us an honest mediator,” Tirmizi said.

According to the ambassador, Pakistan is currently relaying information between the two sides remotely and is attempting to help them reach a common understanding before formal talks are held.

Tirmizi stressed that Pakistan has historically played a mediation role in regional conflicts and has provided what he described as “honest assessments” to both sides during the current tensions.

The ambassador also recalled Pakistan’s past warnings to the United States regarding military campaigns in the region. He said Islamabad warned Washington in 2001 that the conflict in Afghanistan would not end on US terms and similarly cautioned Gulf states that the war in Yemen could become disastrous.

Speaking about Iran, Tirmizi argued that military pressure alone would not be enough to defeat the country.

“Iran, with a population of 93 million and a territory spanning 1.6 million square kilometers, cannot be conquered by an air campaign alone,” he said, adding that any ground operation would be “extremely disastrous.”

Responding to a question about alternative venues for future negotiations, the ambassador said he was unaware of any confirmed plans outside Islamabad, although he noted that cities such as Geneva and locations in Oman have historically hosted similar diplomatic talks.

Tirmizi also referred to a poem by renowned Pakistani philosopher and poet Allama Iqbal, saying Iqbal once envisioned Tehran becoming “the next Geneva.”

Building on that idea, the ambassador suggested that Islamabad could also emerge as a diplomatic hub where conflicting parties feel secure enough to engage in dialogue and negotiations.

News.Az