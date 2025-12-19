Bangladesh shaken by unrest following student leader’s death

+ ↺ − 16 px

Police and paramilitary troops were deployed across Dhaka and other cities in Bangladesh on Friday following violent protests overnight over the death of a popular youth leader. There are concerns of further unrest ahead of national elections, in which he was set to run.

Streets were calm in the morning, but residents in the Muslim-majority South Asian nation said they were worried there could be fresh ‍violence after Friday prayers later in the day, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Sharif Osman Hadi, 32, was a spokesperson for the Inquilab Mancha, or Platform for Revolution, and ⁠participated in the student-led protests that overthrew the government of ‌Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year. He was shot in the head by masked assailants in Dhaka last Friday while launching his campaign for the elections.

Hadi was initially treated at ​a ‍local hospital before being flown to Singapore for advanced medical ​care, where he died after spending six days on life support.

Hadi was an outspoken critic of India, and Inquilab Mancha describes itself on its website as a “revolutionary cultural platform inspired by the spirit of uprising.”

News.Az