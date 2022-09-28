Yandex metrika counter

Bank of England to buy 65 billion pounds of UK bonds to stem rout

Bank of England to buy 65 billion pounds of UK bonds to stem rout

The Bank of England stepped into Britain's bond market on Wednesday to stem a market rout, pledging to buy 65 billion pounds ($69.4 billion) of long-dated gilts after a government fiscal statement triggered the biggest sell-off in decades, News.az reports citing The Guardian.

Citing potential risks to UK financial stability, the BoE also said it would delay the start of a programme to sell down its 838 billion pounds ($891 billion) of government bond holdings, which had been due to begin next week.


honor Patriotic War martyrs

