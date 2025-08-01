News.az
Tag:
Bank Of England
Sterling rises after narrow BoE rate cut decision
18 Dec 2025-16:54
Bank of England cuts rates for first time in four months
18 Dec 2025-16:20
Bank of England to cut rates as inflation eases
18 Dec 2025-08:45
Sterling holds steady as traders await key UK economic data
10 Nov 2025-15:25
Bank of England holds rates in tight vote, signals possible cut next month
06 Nov 2025-16:40
UK economy grows slightly in August after July decline
16 Oct 2025-10:35
UK wage growth slows to weakest level since May 2022
14 Oct 2025-10:59
Most major brokerages see no more BoE rate cuts in 2025
19 Sep 2025-14:41
Bank of England holds interest rates at 4%
18 Sep 2025-15:06
Bank of England likely to slow bond-selling pace amid market volatility
15 Sep 2025-10:24
