Bank of Russia suspends trade in Hong Kong dollar

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Bank of Russia announced it was suspending trade in Hong Kong dollar and changing the starting time the Moscow Exchange’s trading session.

"The Bank of Russia made the decision to suspend trading in Hong Kong dollar starting from June 13," the Bank of Russia said in a statement, posted on Telegram."Thursday’s trading session in currencies and precious metals, as well as on the Moscow Exchange, in settlements other than US dollar, euro and the Hong Kong dollar, will begin from 9:50 a.m. Moscow time (6:50 a.m. GMT)," it said.

News.Az