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Suspend
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Six major airlines have suspended flights to Venezuela after the U.S. aviation regulator warned of “heightened military activity” amid a growing American buildup in the region, further straining tensions with President Nicolás Maduro’s government.23 Nov 2025-11:59
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AZAL suspends flights to several Russian cities, News.az reports citing the Company.27 Dec 2024-13:13
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The Bank of Russia announced it was suspending trade in Hong Kong dollar and changing the starting time the Moscow Exchange’s trading session.13 Jun 2024-01:26
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The Ethics Commission of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) has suspended the Russian Chess Federation (RCF) for two years following a complaint from Ukraine, News.az reports, citing RBC.08 Jun 2024-16:56
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