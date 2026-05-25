Estonia warns Europe against falling for Putin’s peace bait

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Russian President Vladimir Putin is attempting to drag European nations into peace negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine—but not because he actually wants to end the conflict, according to Estonia’s top diplomat.

Speaking after a high-profile NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Sweden, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna warned that the Kremlin is simply trying to buy time to stall devastating new European economic penalties, News.Az reports, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The warning comes amid a major shift in the geopolitical landscape. Following comments from US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Tsahkna confirmed that Washington is actively stepping back from its previous role in the peace process. With the old negotiation format dead, Putin is shifting his focus entirely to Europe.

According to Tsahkna, a year of drawn-out "talks" has historically served as a shield for Moscow, allowing Putin to continue targeting Ukrainian cities with missiles and drones while avoiding deeper consequences. Now, the Kremlin fears a looming European Union sanctions package that could cripple its economy, including a total ban on all maritime services across the EU.

"Right now, Putin needs to buy time," Tsahkna emphasized. "If Europe took on the role of mediator, we would no longer be talking about the new sanctions package that we are currently preparing. There are very painful things for Russia there that Putin fears."

European foreign ministers have broadly agreed that rushing into a meeting with the Russian leader would heavily weaken the West's position and offer zero benefit to Ukraine. Instead, Tsahkna urged allies to maintain "strategic patience" and ramp up the pressure until Moscow is legitimately forced to make concessions.

Estonia’s intelligence services back up this aggressive stance. Kaupo Rosin, head of Estonia's Foreign Intelligence Service, recently concluded that time is no longer on the Kremlin's side, predicting that Russia could lose its ability to dictate terms on the battlefield within a matter of months. European foreign ministers are scheduled to gather in Cyprus next week to officially formalize their unified strategy.

News.Az