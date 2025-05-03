Barca keep title bid on track with 2-1 comeback win at Valladolid

Barcelona extended the gap atop LaLiga to seven points with a 2-1 comeback win at relegated Real Valladolid on Saturday thanks to second-half strikes by Raphinha and Fermin Lopez, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Barca have 79 points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid, who host Celta Vigo on Sunday. Hansi Flick's side next visit Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday after a 3-3 draw in midweek.

Valladolid took a surprise lead after six minutes when Ivan Sanchez latched onto Raul Moro's through ball and fired a deflected cross into the far post past Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who was making his return after a seven-month injury absence.

"I was really looking forward to playing this game," Ter Stegen told DAZN. "It's always better to win. We continue with the same dynamic, which was important. We're looking forward to the next few weeks, which are going to be great for everyone.

"When you're 1-0 down it's difficult on any pitch. They had nothing to lose. I'm sorry they're getting relegated because they're a spectacular team with these fans," he added.

Barcelona's attempts to respond to going a goal down before the break were thwarted by Andre Ferreira's fine goalkeeping, with the Portuguese denying Ansu Fati and Lopez as the visitors struggled for rhythm.

The match was briefly halted when 19-year-old debutant Dani Rodriguez required medical attention before being replaced by Lamine Yamal. Flick's men found their groove after the interval, though, with substitute Raphinha curling a delightful half-volley into the bottom corner in the 54th minute after Ferreira parried Yamal's cross. Lopez completed the turnaround on the hour mark, firing home from distance after a clinical pass from Gerard Martin. They went in search of a third, with Hector Fort hitting the post after a quick counter-attack and Yamal's shot brilliantly cleared off the line by defender Antonio Candela. The hosts threatened late on, with Ter Stegen denying substitute Juanmi Latasa, while Moro went close in the dying minutes, but Barcelona held firm. "The aim is to get three points and I'm happy to have done it," Barca boss Flick said as his side also prepare for next weekend's 'El Clasico' against Real Madrid.

