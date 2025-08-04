Beijing braces for more rain as deadly floods keep city on alert

Beijing braces for more rain as deadly floods keep city on alert

Authorities in Beijing have issued fresh flood warnings for mountainous suburbs, as the capital faces another round of heavy rainfall just one week after the city’s deadliest floods in over a decade.

Weather officials warned that up to 200mm of rain could fall in just six hours starting midday Monday — a significant figure considering Beijing’s annual average rainfall is around 600mm, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Seven of Beijing’s 16 districts — Mentougou, Fangshan, Fengtai, Shijingshan, Huairou, Miyun, and Yanqing — have been placed on the highest level of flood preparedness. Most of these areas are located in the city’s mountainous regions, which are particularly vulnerable to flash floods and landslides.

Authorities are working around the clock to strengthen flood defenses, enhance weather forecasting accuracy, and revise evacuation strategies. The renewed efforts come in response to public criticism following 44 fatalities in last month's flooding — many of whom were caught off-guard in a nursing home in the Miyun district.

Beijing’s unique topography — surrounded by mountains on the west and north — often acts as a "rain trap", capturing moisture-laden air and intensifying rainfall events. In the infamous 2012 floods, 79 people died, with Fangshan district being the hardest hit.

In neighboring Hebei province, torrential rains swept through a riverside wellness retreat in Chengde, leaving three people dead and four missing, according to state media. Around 40 guests were attending a retreat at the "Beijing Valley" site when the river overflowed early on July 28. Floodwaters rose rapidly, forcing attendees to flee tents placed in a low-lying area.

The incident has drawn comparisons to the recent Camp Mystic tragedy in Texas, where 28 children drowned after the Guadalupe River overflowed.

Meanwhile, in Guangdong province, five people were confirmed dead following heavy rains. Over 1,300 rescuers took part in a search operation after the victims were reportedly swept away by floodwaters on Friday night.

