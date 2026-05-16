Beijing hosts talks with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs leaders

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Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser and Goldman Sachs chief David Solomon met senior Chinese financial officials in Beijing on Saturday, as both sides discussed strengthening cooperation in wealth management and cross-border financing

The meetings involved the chairman of China’s securities regulator and senior Beijing officials, according to state-backed media reports. The discussions focused on financial market cooperation and broader capital market opening, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The talks come as a delegation of major U.S. business leaders visited China alongside U.S. President Donald Trump, marking a rare high-level engagement between American corporate executives and Chinese authorities amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Officials in Beijing signaled support for expanded engagement with global financial institutions, encouraging Citigroup to grow its presence in China and help attract international investment.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission also confirmed discussions on global financial conditions and efforts to further open China’s capital markets.

In parallel meetings, China’s central bank and foreign exchange authorities held talks with Goldman Sachs leadership, underscoring continued financial dialogue between Beijing and major Wall Street firms.

The broader visit highlights the strategic importance of the Chinese market for global banks, even as trade and technology tensions persist between the world’s two largest economies.

News.Az