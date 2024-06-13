Beijing urges EU to reconsider extra tariffs on Chinese EVs

+ ↺ − 16 px

Beijing on Thursday urged the European Union to reconsider its extra tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles.

The reaction from China and others embroiled in the dispute, including European and Chinese car makers, points to clear opposition to the EU decision and an eagerness to de-escalate the situation.China said it would take "all necessary measures" to safeguard its interests after the European Commission announced on Wednesday it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1% on imported Chinese electric cars from July, News.Az reports citing Reuters."We urge the EU to listen carefully to the objective and rational voices from all walks of life, immediately correct its wrong practices, stop politicising economic and trade issues, and properly handle economic and trade frictions through dialogue and consultation," Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said at a regular press briefing.

