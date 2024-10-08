Belarus backs Russia’s adjusted nuclear doctrin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko commented on Russia’s revised nuclear doctrine, viewing it as a strengthening of the alliance between Moscow and Minsk following the deployment of Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus.

Speaking to journalists at the CIS summit in the Kremlin, he stated, "It strengthens the position we have held for quite some time," News.Az reports citing Russian media. However, in his words, the red lines for the use of nuclear weapons remain in place. "The state border. If anyone trespasses our state border," he said. "[These weapons] will be used, if need be," he warned.He pledged that Belarus would never unilaterally use nuclear weapons, even if these weapons were its own. "No country would ever use such weapons on its own volition, without consulting its allies," Lukashenko said. "And we are no exception. Should the topic of their use emerge, naturally, we would not merely consult [Russia], we would hold very serious talks [with Russia]."

