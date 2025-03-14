Belarus requests second nuclear power plant from Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Belarus has requested Russia to build a second nuclear power plant (NPP) in the country, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said during a meeting with Russia’s Federation Council (the upper house of parliament). He added that the issue was discussed in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Electricity consumption in the country has increased, we will need more electricity as industry develops, as consumer demand [grows]. This is why we have asked the Russians, if it is possible, to build the second nuclear power plant for us," he said, adding that "yesterday it was discussed at a meeting" with Putin, News.Az reports citing TASS.

There are specialists in Belarus now who are able to build an NPP themselves, though without a reactor, turbines, etc., Lukashenko added. "We can construct it on our eastern borders. If need be, we will be able to power the Bryansk and other regions, new Russian regions. I think that those deluded, disoriented who disconnected from us (the Baltic countries - TASS), will also get back to our electricity, which has already grown in price two-fold there, and it will also grow three-fold. I think that they will understand [it] soon there," he stressed.

News.Az